Many Indiana residents prepare for the holidays before the big day arrives. But there's always a last-minute item we might need on Christmas Day. However, Indiana residents are urged to plan for closures as several stores will shut down for the holiday.

Canva Canva loading...

Grocery Stores In Indiana Closing All Locations On Christmas Day

Since many Indiana residents have the day off for a holiday, some of us are looking to head to our favorite retailers to shop. Most department and grocery stores are open for our convenience 7 days a week. Some stores have announced they will remain open or have limited hours on Christmas Day.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

If you’re on the road or need something small, gas stations and convenience stores such as Speedway and BP gas stations are your best bet. Most Walgreens and CVS locations will also be open with special hours for Christmas Day. However, more companies in the Hoosier state will close their doors completely to allow employees to enjoy the holiday.

Major retailers such as Target and Walmart stay closed on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. These same retailers also close early on Christmas Eve, so if you plan to stock up before the big day it's best to check with your local stores for their business hours.

Several other stores in Indiana have also confirmed they will observe the holiday. Check the list below for more grocery stores that will close on Christmas.

Grocery Stores In Indiana Closing All Locations On Christmas Day Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson