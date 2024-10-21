Target Will Close All Michigan Locations For 24 Hours- Here’s Why

Many Michigan residents rely on their local Target store as a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, clothing, household items, and more. However, the company will soon close for 24 hours which could be inconvenient for shoppers in the Great Lakes state.

Target Will Close All Michigan Locations For 24 Hours

Most department and grocery stores in Michigan are open for our convenience 7 days a week, including holidays. Since many people have the day off for a holiday, some of us are looking to head to our favorite retailers to shop. Several are also open during the holidays, which helps if you need a last-minute gift or forget you need an item for your holiday meal. However, Target shoppers will have to plan for an upcoming holiday closure.

Target will again be closed on Thanksgiving day to allow their associates to enjoy the holiday with their families. This is the fourth year Target has observed the holiday. Target's CEO said in a statement:

I’m grateful for the team’s dedication during the holidays and every day. And that’s a big reason why I’m confident that even though Target stores will be closed for Thanksgiving again, our guests won’t have to miss a beat of their Black Friday week shopping.

Some stores will remain open but may have limited hours so it's best to call before you go. Check the list below of other stores that will be closed completely on Thanksgiving.

