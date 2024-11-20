Indiana Alert: 6 Hospitals Receive D Grade for Safety

Find out what 6 Indiana hospitals received a D grade with the safety of patients in a recent report.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide releases reports on all 73 Indiana hospitals twice a year. The Fall 2024 report came out with 18 hospitals achieving an 'A' grade while 6 hospitals got the dreaded 'D' grade.

6 Hospitals With D Grade for Safety - Fall 2024

Community Hospital North in Indianapolis

Community Hospital North

Community Hospital North has received 'C' grades for their safety on every report for the last 3 years until now. Community Hospital was just hit with a 'D' safety grade in the recent Fall 2024 report.

Accidental cuts and tears during surgeries, dangerous objects left in the patient’s body, and Doctors ordering medications through a computer were among this hospital's low safety scores.

You can see the full report on this hospital by tapping here.

IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis

IU Health Methodist Hospital

IU Health Methodist Hospital has received mostly 'C' grades and one B grade for their safety over the last 3 years. IU Health Methodist Hospital just received a 'D' safety grade in the recent Fall 2024 report.

Safe medication administration, dangerous objects left in the patient’s body, and Doctors ordering medications through a computer were among this hospital's low safety scores.

You can see the full report on this hospital by tapping here.

READ MORE: 9 Ohio Hospitals Earn ‘D’ Grades for Patient Safety

IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis

IU Health University Hospital

IU Health University Hospital has received mostly 'C' grades and one B grade for their safety over the last 3 years. IU Health University Hospital just received a 'D' safety grade in the recent Fall 2024 report.

Safe medication administration, dangerous objects left in the patient’s body, and responsiveness of hospital staff were among this hospital's low safety scores.

You can see the full report on this hospital by tapping here.

Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana

Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus

The Fall 2024 report gave Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus its 5th 'D' safety grade since 2021.

Safe medication administration, handwashing, and responsiveness of hospital staff were among this hospital's low safety scores.

You can see the full report on this hospital by tapping here

Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus in Merrillville, Indiana

Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus

The Fall 2024 report gave Methodist Hospitals - Southlake Campus its 5th 'D' safety grade since 2021.

Falls causing broken hips, communications about medicine, and responsiveness of hospital staff were among this hospital's low safety scores.

You can see the full report on this hospital by tapping here

READ MORE: Safety Ratings & Concerns at 4 Michigan Hospitals – Fall 2024

Union Hospital in Terre Haute

Union Hospital

Union Hospital has received a mediocre 'C' grade for the last 7 safety reports before dropping to a 'D' in the Fall 2024 report.

Communication with Doctors, handwashing, and dangerous objects left in patients’ bodies were among this hospital's low safety scores.

You can see the full report on this hospital by tapping here

You can see a report for each hospital from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade by tapping here.