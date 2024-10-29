Walmart stores in Michigan offer a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, clothing, household items, and more. However, the big box company recently announced an all-day closure for Michigan locations that could inconvenience shoppers in the Great Lakes state.

Walmart Confirms All Michigan Locations To Close On The Same Day

Most department and grocery stores are open for our convenience in Michigan 7 days a week, including Walmart stores. However, Walmart recently announced shoppers must plan in advance as the company will observe an upcoming holiday.

Several retail stores in Michigan have special holiday hours or will remain open. And while it's great for shoppers to grab last minute items, more companies have decided to close their doors completely for an important reason; allow employees to enjoy the holiday as well.

Walmart recently announced that they will again be closed on Thanksgiving day to allow their associates to enjoy the holiday with their families. This is the fourth year Walmart has observed the holiday. The company also announced another closure on the same day.

Walmart owns and operates Sam's Club stores which will also be closed on Thanksgiving day. However, both stores will be open for normal business hours the day before Thanksgiving. Stores will re-open after Thanksgiving for Black Friday shopping events. Other retail stores in Michigan have also confirmed they will observe the Thanksgiving holiday as well. Check the list below for more popular shopping spots that will remained closed that day.

