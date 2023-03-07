As Family Video stores across the country began closing for good in late 2021, towns throughout the U.S. were left staring at uniquely recognizable buildings that sat empty and lonely.

While the old Family Video location on Gull Road sat vacant for nearly a year, residents wondered when or if anything would ever fill its place. Although it's sad to see these longstanding businesses leave, their closing does present a new opportunity for something bigger-- and perhaps better.

In the case of the Gull Road Family Video it was Lighthouse Autism Center that took over the old store, but at the old Family Video just south of Detroit in Temperance, Michigan you'll now find a first-of-its-kind bookstore instead!

The shelves of the former Family Video in Temperance haven't sat empty for long. Instead of the latest home DVD releases however you'll now find the shelves lined with books for sale.

Goodwill Bookstore

The first-ever Michigan Goodwill Bookstore opened its doors on March 3, 2023. Claire Coscarelli, Director of Community Engagement for Goodwill Industries of Southeast Michigan tells The Monroe News,

As of right now, this is our only bookstore, but who knows if this could be the start of many more.

Why Goodwill?

Why not?! As an avid thrifter I like to comb through the books on display at my local Goodwill, but those are just the books they have room for. Think about all the treasures that are tucked away in the back room. Why not dedicate an entire store to those books? It's Heaven on Earth for us bookworms!

Adds Coscarelli,

It’s a kooky place and is re-stocked daily with the authors you know and love as well as the ones you have yet to discover

Judging by the walkthrough video alone, this new store seems like a great place to spend a few hours combing through the stacks or lounging in one of several quirky reading nooks located throughout the store.

I love seeing these old buildings brought back to life, especially when it's for such an important endeavor as reading. With plenty of vacant buildings in the Kalamazoo area, do you think we could soon see a Goodwill Bookstore in our neck of the woods?

