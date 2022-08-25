As a book lover, I will admit that buying the latest book on Amazon can be quite convenient. Especially, if you're a kindle user. But, darn it, that Jeff Bezos has enough money!

If you're, instead, looking to support local and independent bookstore owners, we have several in the SW Michigan area that, I'm sure, would appreciate it. And, if you hate leaving your house, here's the good news: most of these stores also offer online shopping and delivery.

Whether you're looking for a new cheesy romance, something in the Sci-Fi realm, or perhaps some non-fiction, these 6 independently owned bookshops in SW Michigan should have exactly what you're looking for:

Take that, Bezos!

Now, not everyone can afford to buy books, new or used. And, that's okay. Here in SW Michigan, we have plenty of affordable, local bookstores, yes, but we also have local libraries. A few of them have even done away with late fees for the most part. Check them out below:

