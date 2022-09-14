Lighthouse Autism Center Moves Into Old Family Video in Kalamazoo

We now know what's going into the old Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo. So, what happens at the Lighthouse Autism Center?

The nearly 250 Family Video locations that were still open at the beginning of 2021 announced that they were closing their doors in January. Sadly, by the end of February 2021, after many years at that location, the Family Video on Gull Rd in Kalamazoo closed its doors permanently. Not even Stranger Things could keep that video store alive.

In April of 2022, it was obvious that a new company was in the process of moving into the old Family Video. Now that signs are up we know that it is the Lighthouse Autism Center. Lighthouse currently has a total of 29 locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. according to their website,

Lighthouse Autism Center offers an innovative approach to ABA therapy called Lighthouse Fusion. Developed by our team of dually certified SLP/BCBA’s, some of only a handful in the world, this unique clinical model fuses the best of ABA and speech into one enhanced approach to autism therapy.

According to AutismSpeaks.org, ABA therapy a.k.a. Applied Behavior Analysis is defined as a therapy based on the science of learning and behavior. You can get more info and schedule a tour of their new Kalamazoo East location by clicking here.

