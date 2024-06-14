New Pool Club And Glamping Resort Pop-Ups in West Michigan

A first of its kind experience is about to open up in West Michigan-- and just in time for summer!

If there are already experiences of this kind along the lakeshore then I certainly haven't heard of them, at least.

If you need me this summer you can catch me poolside at South Haven's newest resort and retreat: DayDreamer Domes.

Located just north of town along Bluestar Highway, DayDreamer Domes is just a quick drive from nearby Chicago and Detroit which makes it the perfect spot for a quick weekend getaway with your significant other, girl squad, or a solo staycation.

What Is DayDreamer Domes?

Considering they literally just opened to the public this week I have yet to experience the Domes firsthand, but I'm eager to get to South Haven ASAP. From their presence on social media it appears DayDreamer Domes is whatever you want it to be.

If you're looking for an afternoon pool hang you can buy a single day pool pass to relax in their "chic poolside sanctuary" complete with shipping container cabanas and pink pool. Saturdays are kid-free with only ages 21+ allowed.

However, if you'd like an extended stay book one of their geodesic dome tents which includes private in-tent toilet and tub. Each overnight stay includes breakfast and access to the pool.

On site you'll find a little café and small boutique filled with "one-of-a-kind treasures." You can even book a private saltwater float because yes, they have that too!

As mentioned West Michigan has never seen anything like this before so it might take a minute for word to get out but there's just so much potential here. I hope DayDreamer Domes is all it's cracked up to be! This could be the hippest summer hang in all of West Michigan. I wish the owners best of luck on their wild new adventure!

