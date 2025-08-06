Yet another recall affecting consumers across the state. Here's what we know about the newest threat possibly hiding in your kitchen:

When was the last time you were at the grocery store?

Right now there are a handful of recalls affecting households in Michigan; everything from water bottles to deodorant to fresh produce.

Now, the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services (HCS) is warning local residents, as well as those statewide, of a possible Listeria contamination. Health officials say 15 count variety boxes of freeze dried fruit has been shipped to Sam's Club locations across Michigan-- and nationwide.

What is Listeria?

According to the Food & Drug Administration Listeria monocytogenes, often referred to simply as listeria is,

an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems...healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Not only was the affected product shipped to Michigan but also 48 other states and even Puerto Rico. The only U.S. state to not be listed among the FDA recall is Oregon-- what's that about?

Member's Mark Product Photo Recall FDA.gov loading...

What to Look For:

According to the recall details no illness have been reported thus far, thankfully. Consumers who brought dried fruit packs at Sam's Club during the month of July should check their 15 count Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack with a best buy date of 7/2027. Find a list of lot and UPC codes here.

