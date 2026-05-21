Jasmine The Dog Shows Her Playful Side While Waiting For Adoption
Meet Jasmine, a gentle giant looking for her forever home. This sweet girl has a playful side just waiting to shine!
This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Jasmine.
She enjoys getting out for walks, taking in all the smells, and moving at a comfortable pace. Jasmine can be a bit nervous in new situations and tends to appreciate a calm, patient approach, but she’s been showing more of her playful side as she grows more comfortable. From zoomies to playtime and even catching treats mid-air, she’s starting to let her fun personality peek through. Jasmine walks nicely on a leash and seems to enjoy a balance of quiet strolls and light activity. She’s often described as very sweet, gentle, and curious. While she may be a little unsure at first, she continues to build confidence with kindness and reassurance.
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Adopt Bumper from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Adoption Fee: $125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)
- Age: 3 years and 3 months
- Gender: Female
- Size: Large
- Weight: 40 pounds
- Shots up to date: Yes
- Spayed / Neutered: Yes
- OK With Other Pets: Unsure
- Colors: Black and Brown
- Favorite Activities: Trail walks, sniffing and exploring, playtime, zoomies, catching treats, quiet companionship
Tap here to get more info and photos of Jasmine.
Read More: Summer Food Service Program Offers Free Meals to Michigan Kids
You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.
SPCA of Southwest Michigan
- Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
- Phone Number: 269-344-1474
- Email: info@spcaswmich.org
- Website: SPCAswmich.org
- Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM
- Click here for dogs available for adoption
- Click here for cats available for adoption
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