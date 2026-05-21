Meet Jasmine, a gentle giant looking for her forever home. This sweet girl has a playful side just waiting to shine!

This is what the SPCA of Southwest Michigan had to say about Jasmine.

She enjoys getting out for walks, taking in all the smells, and moving at a comfortable pace. Jasmine can be a bit nervous in new situations and tends to appreciate a calm, patient approach, but she’s been showing more of her playful side as she grows more comfortable. From zoomies to playtime and even catching treats mid-air, she’s starting to let her fun personality peek through. Jasmine walks nicely on a leash and seems to enjoy a balance of quiet strolls and light activity. She’s often described as very sweet, gentle, and curious. While she may be a little unsure at first, she continues to build confidence with kindness and reassurance.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

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Adopt Bumper from the SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Adoption Fee: $125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.)

$125 (Your adoption fee covers medical costs, which include shots and spaying/neutering.) Age: 3 years and 3 months

3 years and 3 months Gender: Female

Female Size: Large

Large Weight: 40 pounds

40 pounds Shots up to date: Yes

Yes Spayed / Neutered: Yes

Yes OK With Other Pets: Unsure

Unsure Colors : Black and Brown

: Black and Brown Favorite Activities: Trail walks, sniffing and exploring, playtime, zoomies, catching treats, quiet companionship

Tap here to get more info and photos of Jasmine.

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You can help the SPCA of Southwest Michigan by adopting and fostering, which will save lives. You can also donate. Your donations ensure that these adorable dogs and cats get the medical treatment and food they need to survive. If you're interested in volunteering, tap here.

SPCA of Southwest Michigan

Address: 6955 W Kl Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009

Phone Number: 269-344-1474

Email: info@spcaswmich.org

Website: SPCAswmich.org

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 AM – 7 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM

Click here for dogs available for adoption

Click here for cats available for adoption

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10 West Michigan Dogs You Should Be Following On Instagram There are so many good boys and girls in West Michigan that will leave you wagging your tail Gallery Credit: Laura Hardy