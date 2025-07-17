Kalamazoo Officials Warn of Mushroom Recall Over Listeria

Another round of recalls is affecting consumers in both Michigan and Ohio. Have you done any grocery shopping lately?

The most recent recalls hitting Michigan homes includes everything from deodorant and water bottles, to air conditioners, and now fresh produce.

Get our free mobile app

Here's What You Need to Know:

I know this food in particular is a very hot button issue with some drooling over the delicacy while others absolutely abhor the slimy slices, but I must admit you'll find me in the first category-- I love mushrooms!

Read More: Ink Recall Affecting Michigan Tattoo Shops, Could Cause Scarring

Read More: Ink Recall Affecting Michigan Tattoo Shops, Could Cause Scarring

Officials with the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department are warning residents of the latest FDA recall due to listeria concerns writing,

Cremini mushrooms have been recalled due to potential contamination with Listeria. These were distributed to Michigan and Ohio.

The produce in question could possibly be contaminated by Listeria which has the potential to lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections. Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited of Ontario, Canada is recalling three varieties of sliced mushrooms including:

Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms (8 oz)

Peeters Mushroom Farm Cremini Sliced (8 oz)

Peeters Mushroom Farm Thick Slice Mushroom (10 lb)

While thankfully no illnesses have been directly linked to the products the FDA recall states,

The potential for contamination was noted after testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 227g [8 oz] packages of Fresh Sliced Mushrooms. The other products affected in this recall have been manufactured on the same line as the 227g fresh sliced mushrooms.

Customers who purchased the affected products are urged to return to the place of purchase for a full refund. More details available here.

Recall Alert; 11 Items Costco Is Recalling This Month Costco has issued a recall on the following 11 items, according to APP Gallery Credit: Buehler

15 Items Banned From Michigan Concert Venues Planning to attend a concert in Michigan? Find out which 15 items are commonly banned at Michigan venues so you can avoid delays, hassles, or denied entry. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon