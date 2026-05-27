Warmer weather in Michigan means ice cream season is officially here, and one local shop is getting national attention. If you're looking for a sweet stop to add to your summer plan, this Michigan favorite was just named one of the best ice cream shops in America.

This Michigan Ice Cream Shop Is Named One Of America's Best

Cheapism ranked the best ice cream shops with lines out the door on summer nights, generations of loyal customers, or flavors you can’t find anywhere else. Using Reddit threads, Yelp reviews, Google ratings, and local favorites, they found the single best ice cream shop in every state. And Michigan's best ice cream shop offers mouth-watering choices that keep locals and visitors coming back for more.

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Moomers Homemade Ice Cream in Traverse City has become a go-to summer stop in Michigan thanks to its homemade flavors and fresh ingredients. Cheapism says:

"Moomers uses dairy from its own family farm to create exceptionally fresh ice cream in Northern Michigan. Flavors like Cherries Moobilee celebrate the state’s famous produce while helping the shop consistently rank among America’s best scoop shops."

Moomers offers over 150 different flavors of homemade, premium ice cream, with over 20 available daily.

Get a taste of America's best ice cream in the Great Lakes state at Moomer's in Traverse City.

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