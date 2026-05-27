Many Michigan residents keep a cupboard full of seasonings to add flavor to any meal. However, residents are urged to check their cupboards for a seasoning that could lead to a fatal infection.

Walmart Pulls Seasoning From Shelves In Michigan Over Salmonella

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), certain lots of seasonings sold at Walmart stores have been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination. The company voluntarily issued the recall because dry milk powder manufactured by a third party and used in the seasoning has also been recalled for potential Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella can cause serious illness, particularly in young children, elderly individuals, and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy adults infected with the bacteria often suffer fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. The following products, only sold at Walmart and on Blackstone’s website, have been recalled:

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Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106, Lot 2025-43282, best if used by 07/02/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106, Lot 2025-46172, best if used by 08/05/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106, Lot 2026-54751, best if used by 08/12/2027

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who have the affected product should not consume it and should dispose of it immediately, or they may call Blackstone Products directly at 1-888-879-4610 for a replacement.