Nominate Your Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan – 2026
It's that time again! The battle of the food trucks is heating up, and there’s a familiar favorite looking to defend its title.
Southwest Michigan's Favorite Food Trucks Poll Rules
- Nominations Period: Nominations are open now until 6 AM on Friday, May 29th, 2026. (Only one nomination per food truck is necessary as nominations do not count as votes.)
- Voting Period: Voting runs from Friday, May 29th, through 5 AM on Friday, June 12th.
- Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.
- Coverage Area: "Southwest Michigan," for the sake of this poll, will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry.
While we wait to vote for our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan in 2026, let's take a look at the top 5 from last year.
Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2025
#5 Kickin’ Kurbz in Battle Creek
Last year, they didn't make the top 10. However, this year Kickin' Kurbz had a huge showing. They grab the number 5 spots with 6.52% of the vote.
#4 The Mobile Crave in Gobles
I'm pretty sure this is the first time the Mobile Crave has participated in this poll. They came out swinging, grabbing the number 4 spot with 10.67% of the vote.
Read More: Popular Bakery Tous Les Jours Adds Second West Michigan Cafe
#3 Smokin Oak BBQ in Bangor
Smokin Oak BBQ is another newcomer to our food truck poll. They came in blazing with 12.37% of the vote and landed in the number 3 spot.
#2 Weenie Kings in Three Rivers
Weenie Kings has been the strongest contender in this poll. For nearly the last 10 years, they have occupied either the number 1 or number 2 spot every single year. After dominating most of this year's poll, they end up with a very strong number 2 position, getting 13.9% of the vote.
#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles
Pig's Head oinked its way back to back victories. They are number #1 this year with 14.46% of the vote.
You can tap here to see the full poll results from 2025.
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Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill