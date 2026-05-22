It's that time again! The battle of the food trucks is heating up, and there’s a familiar favorite looking to defend its title.

Southwest Michigan's Favorite Food Trucks Poll Rules

Nominations Period: Nominations are open now until 6 AM on Friday, May 29th, 2026. (Only one nomination per food truck is necessary as nominations do not count as votes.)

Nominations are open now until 6 AM on Friday, May 29th, 2026. Voting Period : Voting runs from Friday, May 29th, through 5 AM on Friday, June 12th.

: Voting runs from Friday, May 29th, through 5 AM on Friday, June 12th. Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.

One vote per person/per day. Coverage Area: "Southwest Michigan," for the sake of this poll, will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry.

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While we wait to vote for our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan in 2026, let's take a look at the top 5 from last year.

Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2025

#5 Kickin’ Kurbz in Battle Creek

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Last year, they didn't make the top 10. However, this year Kickin' Kurbz had a huge showing. They grab the number 5 spots with 6.52% of the vote.

#4 The Mobile Crave in Gobles

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I'm pretty sure this is the first time the Mobile Crave has participated in this poll. They came out swinging, grabbing the number 4 spot with 10.67% of the vote.

Read More: Popular Bakery Tous Les Jours Adds Second West Michigan Cafe

Read More: Popular Bakery Tous Les Jours Adds Second West Michigan Cafe

#3 Smokin Oak BBQ in Bangor

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Smokin Oak BBQ is another newcomer to our food truck poll. They came in blazing with 12.37% of the vote and landed in the number 3 spot.

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#2 Weenie Kings in Three Rivers

Weenie Kings in Three Rivers Weenie Kings in Three Rivers loading...

Weenie Kings has been the strongest contender in this poll. For nearly the last 10 years, they have occupied either the number 1 or number 2 spot every single year. After dominating most of this year's poll, they end up with a very strong number 2 position, getting 13.9% of the vote.

#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles

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Pig's Head oinked its way back to back victories. They are number #1 this year with 14.46% of the vote.

You can tap here to see the full poll results from 2025.

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