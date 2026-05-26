The Kalamazoo Nature Center wants kids to put down the tablet and connect with nature. The organization has just announced a new pilot program for area sixth graders whose education was heavily shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, and their families.

KNC 6th Grade Trailblazer Memberships

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Some positive changes emerged from the pandemic, including widespread installation of hand sanitizer stations, expanded remote work opportunities, and the rise of telehealth services. However, children who started school during the pandemic missed many of the typical in-person learning and social experiences.

In an effort to connect these students with nature and the outside world, the Kalamazoo Nature Center has an exciting and generous offer:

We are so excited to launch this pilot program to increase access and connection to nature and the natural world...Incoming 6th graders started school in the COVID era and are overwhelmingly immersed in and behind screens. We hope to increase access and encourage discovery, wonder, and care for our natural world within our communities and beyond. -- KNC via Facebook

The 6th Grade Trailblazer membership is being offered to incoming 6th graders and their households. Students must attend either Kalamazoo, Portage, Parchment, or Plainwell public schools. Sign-up is open online at the KNC website now through August 7th.

Membership will run September 1, 2026 - September 1, 2027, and also comes with reciprocal benefits during the Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership exchange :

Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kellogg Bird Sanctuary, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and KNC. Free entry in June 2027 to

Free admission to KNC for duration of membership.

Member discounts on programs, events, and camps.

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