Francesca’s Is Closing All Michigan Locations

I would argue that businesses closing has become far more common than new businesses opening. Once upon a time, there seemed to be a new business opening up all the time, now it seems like every time we turn our heads another one of our favorites is letting us know they are closing some or all of their locations.

There are several factors that go into these businesses deciding to cease operations including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and tariffs continuing to make materials and products more expensive, the cost of living and operations, theft, and so much more can contribute to these decisions.

One of the hardest transitions for many people has been getting used to online shopping as more physical storefronts begin to disappear. Just 15-20 years ago, going to the mall was a fun experience where you could shop for hours, now there are many malls that are lackluster or lay dormant. This becomes more of a reality as more stores close up shop, just like this women's retailer that is shutting down all of their Michigan locations.

When Was The Last Time You Shopped At Francesca's?

MLive reports:

Women’s retailer Francesca’s is set to soon close all of its locations, becoming the latest national retail chain to shutter its doors. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the Houston-based retailer has begun liquidation sales at stores across the country as the company prepares to close. The company has not released an official statement confirming the closures. However, the Francesca website now states that as of Jan. 14, 2026, all sales are final and no returns or exchanges can be made. The website does not mention liquidation sales or that the company closing stores.

They have not released an exact date or year that Francesca's is expected to close for good, but they have also started that process which is where things get tricky. They have already stated that all sales are final, and they aren't accepting anymore exchanges or refunds. They also said in an email that they are liquidating and will begin closing sales, but that information isn't on their website.

There are currently 11 Francesca stores in Michigan, and they are in the following cities:

Portage

Traverse City

Grand Rapids

Grandville

Byron Center

Holland

Okemos

Howell

Rochester

Novi

Clinton Township