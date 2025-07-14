The scent of BBQ and street tacos is in the air! Local food trucks are gearing up for a delicious showdown. Which one is your favorite?

food truck, Kalamazoo, Southwest Michigan Photo by Anderson Schmig on Unsplash loading...

Southwest Michigan's Favorite Food Trucks Poll Rules

Nominations Period: Nominations will be open until 6 AM on Monday, July 21st, 2025. (Only one nomination per food truck is necessary.)

Nominations will be open until 6 AM on Monday, July 21st, 2025. (Only one nomination per food truck is necessary.) Voting Period : Voting runs from Monday, July 21st, through 5 AM on Friday, August 1st.

: Voting runs from Monday, July 21st, through 5 AM on Friday, August 1st. Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.

One vote per person/per day. Coverage Area: "Southwest Michigan," for the sake of this poll, will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry.

IMPORTANT: Only one nomination per food truck is needed, as nominations do not count as votes. Do not forget the city where the food truck can be found, or the nomination will be incomplete.

READ MORE: Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail Water Bottles In Michigan

READ MORE: Walmart Recalls Ozark Trail Water Bottles In Michigan

It's time to show our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan some love by nominating them below.

While we wait to vote for our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan in 2025, let's take a look at the top 5 from last year.

Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2024

#5 Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo with 9.49% of the vote.

Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo loading...

#4 Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus 11.06% of the vote.

Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus loading...

Get our free mobile app

#3 Neighborhood BBQ in Portage with 11.11% of the vote.

Neighborhood BBQ in Portage Neighborhood BBQ in Portage loading...

Get our free mobile app

#2 Weenie King in Three Rivers with 11.42% of the vote.

Weenie Kings in Three Rivers Weenie Kings in Three Rivers loading...

#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles with 12.18% of the vote.

Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles loading...

You can tap here to see the full poll results from 2024.

8 Defunct (or Nearly Extinct) Michigan Fast Food Chains If you grew up in Michigan, chances are you remember most of these fast food chains that dotted the Midwest in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s.

Almost all of these once-popular chains have completely disappeared, but there are a couple that are looking to make a comeback. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre