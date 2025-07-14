Nominate Your Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan
The scent of BBQ and street tacos is in the air! Local food trucks are gearing up for a delicious showdown. Which one is your favorite?
Southwest Michigan's Favorite Food Trucks Poll Rules
- Nominations Period: Nominations will be open until 6 AM on Monday, July 21st, 2025. (Only one nomination per food truck is necessary.)
- Voting Period: Voting runs from Monday, July 21st, through 5 AM on Friday, August 1st.
- Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.
- Coverage Area: "Southwest Michigan," for the sake of this poll, will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry.
IMPORTANT: Only one nomination per food truck is needed, as nominations do not count as votes. Do not forget the city where the food truck can be found, or the nomination will be incomplete.
It's time to show our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan some love by nominating them below.
While we wait to vote for our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan in 2025, let's take a look at the top 5 from last year.
Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2024
#5 Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo with 9.49% of the vote.
#4 Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus 11.06% of the vote.
#3 Neighborhood BBQ in Portage with 11.11% of the vote.
#2 Weenie King in Three Rivers with 11.42% of the vote.
#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles with 12.18% of the vote.
You can tap here to see the full poll results from 2024.
