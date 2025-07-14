Nominate Your Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan

Nominate Your Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan

Photo by Michelle Spollen on Unsplash

The scent of BBQ and street tacos is in the air! Local food trucks are gearing up for a delicious showdown. Which one is your favorite?

Photo by Anderson Schmig on Unsplash
loading...

Southwest Michigan's Favorite Food Trucks Poll Rules

  • Nominations Period: Nominations will be open until 6 AM on Monday, July 21st, 2025.  (Only one nomination per food truck is necessary.)
  • Voting Period: Voting runs from Monday, July 21st, through 5 AM on Friday, August 1st.
  • Voting Frequency:  One vote per person/per day.
  • Coverage Area: "Southwest Michigan," for the sake of this poll, will include the following counties only: Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St Joseph, Branch, Allegan, and Barry.

IMPORTANT: Only one nomination per food truck is needed, as nominations do not count as votes. Do not forget the city where the food truck can be found, or the nomination will be incomplete.

It's time to show our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan some love by nominating them below.

While we wait to vote for our favorite food trucks in Southwest Michigan in 2025, let's take a look at the top 5 from last year.

Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2024

#5 Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo with 9.49% of the vote.

Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo
loading...

#4 Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus 11.06% of the vote.

Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus
loading...
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

#3 Neighborhood BBQ in Portage with 11.11% of the vote.

Neighborhood BBQ in Portage
loading...
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

#2 Weenie King in Three Rivers with 11.42% of the vote.

Weenie Kings in Three Rivers
loading...

#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles with 12.18% of the vote.

Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles
loading...

You can tap here to see the full poll results from 2024.

8 Defunct (or Nearly Extinct) Michigan Fast Food Chains

If you grew up in Michigan, chances are you remember most of these fast food chains that dotted the Midwest in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s.

Almost all of these once-popular chains have completely disappeared, but there are a couple that are looking to make a comeback.

Gallery Credit: George McIntyre

Michigan Foods That Will Be Affected If Artificial Dyes Are Banned

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that the FDA will give the food industry two years to transition from petroleum-based synthetic dyes to natural alternatives. If this happens, these are some of the products that could be impacted.

Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh

Filed Under: Food Trucks, Gobles, Kalamazoo, KzooFeatured, Paw Paw, portage, Three Rivers
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Food

More From WKFR