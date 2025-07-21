Summer's just around the corner, and food truck lovers in Southwest Michigan have a chance to make their voices heard. What's on your menu this year? Show your favorite food trucks a little love by voting below. But first, here are the rules.

Favorite Food Truck in Southwest Michigan 2025 Voting Rules

Coverage Area: This poll includes only food trucks in the following counties: Allegan, Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, St Joseph, and Van Buren.

Just one vote per person a day is permitted. Cheating: The use of bots and other 3rd-party IP changers is strictly prohibited and could result in your food truck getting removed from the poll. Votes using bots and other 3rd-party poll cheats, as well as votes from outside of Southwest Michigan, will be detected and removed periodically. Please keep it local and honest.

Food Trucks, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Sturgis, Coldwater, Colon, Three Rivers Canva loading...

READ MORE: Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck Rolls Into Kalamazoo

To vote for your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan, click your favorite, scroll down, and tap the vote button.

If you don't see your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan on the poll above, tap here to submit a late nomination.

After you vote for your favorite food truck in Southwest Michigan for 2025, scroll down and check out last year's results.

Southwest Michigan's 10 Favorite Food Trucks in 2024

Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles Weenie King in Three Rivers Neighborhood BBQ in Portage Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo Motor Mouth in Kalamazoo 2nd Hand Smoke BBQ in Mattawan Ibison Concession in Vicksburg Taqueria El Tejano in Three Rivers MaMazzoni’s Italian Beef Food Truck in Sturgis

You can see the full poll results by clicking here.

