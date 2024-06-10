5 Favorite Food Trucks in Southwest Michigan 2024

photos courtesy of Pig's Head, Weenie Kings, Scott's Pig Roast, Smoked Down BBQ, Neighborhood BBQ and Canva

After nearly 10,000 votes, the results are in.  Find out where your favorite food truck landed on the 2024 Best of poll.

Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2024

#5 Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo

Smoked Down BBQ climbed one spot from #6 in the last poll to #5 this year with 9.49% of the vote.

Smoked Down BBQ in Kalamazoo
#4 Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus

Scott's Pig Roast jumped from #8 last time to number 4 this year with 11.06% of the vote.

Scott’s Pig Roast in Marcellus
#3 Neighborhood BBQ in Portage

Neighborhood BBQ had the biggest leap as they jumped from #17 in the last food truck poll to #3 with 11.11% of the vote.

Neighborhood BBQ in Portage
#2 Weenie King in Three Rivers

Weenie Kings has held the #1 spot more than any other food truck in Southwest Michigan.  However, this year they hold the very respectable #2 spot with 11.42% of the vote.

Weenie Kings in Three Rivers
#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles

Pig's Head oinked it's way from #3 in 2022 to #1 this year with 12.18% of the vote.

Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles
Where did your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck land in the poll?  The full poll results are below.

Where did your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck land in the poll in 2022?  Click here to see those results.

