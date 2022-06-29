It Is a Felony To Seduce an Unmarried Woman in Michigan

This may be the strangest law in Michigan, which is really saying something.

Michigan has its share fair share of ridiculous and outdated laws. One of my favorite examples of this would be the Drunkeness on Trains law that was enacted in 1913. That law made it illegal to be intoxicated on a train in Michigan as a passenger. That law is strange. However, that law pales in comparison to the Michigan Seduction law. According to the official Michigan Legislature website, seducing an unmarried woman can get you thrown into the slammer,

Any man who shall seduce and debauch any unmarried woman shall be guilty of a felony, punishable by imprisonment in the state prison not more than 5 years or by fine of not more than 2,500 dollars.

Good news: Act 328 of 1931 - section 750.532 states that you can not be charged with seduction 1 year after the "crime" is committed. Is this real life? You could actually do up to a year in prison by hooking up or living with someone you're not married to according to the Lewd and lascivious cohabitation and gross lewdness law that was passed in 1931,

Any man or woman, not being married to each other, who lewdly and lasciviously associates and cohabits together, and any man or woman, married or unmarried, who is guilty of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, is guilty of a misdemeanor.

There's no doubt Michigan has some pretty crazy, outdated laws on the books. However, the mitten state also has a history of doing good things when it comes to the legal system. For example, in 1847 Michigan was the first state to abolish the death penalty. Michigan was also the first state to end prohibition.

What do you think of the seduction law? Let us know in the comments.

