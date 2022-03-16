Michigan Was the First State to Abolish the Death Penalty

23 states currently have a legal ban on the Death Penalty, and it all started with Michigan.

After introducing legislation to abolish the death penalty in 1846, the mitten state made it official in March of 1947 according to the State Bar of Michigan,

On March 1, 1847, after a decade of statehood, Michigan became the first government in the English-speaking world to outlaw capital punishment for murder and lesser crimes.

Although Michigan was years ahead of the rest of the United States, 22 additional states and Washington D.C. eventually followed suit.

