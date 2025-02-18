300 Gun Purchases Stopped Last Year With New Michigan Law

What is the new law and how did it prevent potentially dangerous gun sales?

Sources are taking a look at just how effective Michigan's Red Flag Law has been one full year after being implemented. The Michigan gun law went into effect February 14, 2024 on the eve of the Michigan State University shooting that killed three and injured five.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Associated Press Michigan and twenty other states have signed new Red Flag Laws into effect to prevent gun owners from hurting themselves-- or others.

What is a Red Flag Law?

Known formally as the Extreme Risk Protection Order law in Michigan, the University of Michigan's Institute for Firearm Injury Prevention explains these "red flag laws" as giving civil courts the ability to,

temporarily prevent people at risk of harming themselves or others from possessing or purchasing firearms. In Michigan, the ERPO law allows law enforcement, families and household members, and healthcare providers to file an ERPO petition.

If an ERPO is then ordered the individual has 24 hours to turn in all firearms; in some extreme cases weapons must be surrendered immediately. While the original term for an ERPO is one year both the petitioner and the person served may ask for the order to be modified, extended, or terminated.

According to a new report from the Michigan State Court Administrative Office of the 391 ERPO complaints in Michigan last year resulted in 287 orders issued. That's 287 individuals who may have done great harm to themselves, or anyone.

Even if that number is one I feel this law does more good than harm. Of the original 391 complaints:

Eight were initially issued, but rescinded after hearing

84 were denied

Six were dismissed or withdrawn by the petitioner

View the complete report here.

These 6 New Michigan Laws Will Take Effect in 2025 From the next minimum wage hike to car seat restraints, here are the new laws set to take effect in the coming new year. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon