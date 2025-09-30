Michigan vehicle code requires all motorists to stick to the right lane, except when passing. But, who actually follows that rule, anyway?

There's nothing more infuriating than being on the road, eager to get to your destination, and you're stuck behind the slowest moving vehicle ever simply cruising in the far left lane. We've all been there!

Get our free mobile app

Not only is it highly discourteous to your fellow drivers and dangerous-- it's also illegal. As The Times Herald writes,

Police and traffic experts say it’s not just an irritation, it’s a safety issue that leads to backups and crashes when others swerve to get around them.

Yes, did you know you can receive a civil infraction for impeding traffic?

Michigan semis left lane Photo by Roger Starnes Sr on Unsplash loading...

Now, I'm not even going to pretend that I know the ins and outs of semi-truck regulations in Michigan, but I do know in most cases they are not permitted to cruise in the farthest left lane. Makes sense, right? They're big, they're bulky, they can't up to speed as quickly nor slow down; you've got to give them some room.

Heavy trucks and tractor-trailers have even tighter limits. Michigan law requires those with a gross weight over 10,000 pounds, or vehicles pulling trailers, to stay in the two right-most lanes. They may only use the left for a short distance when turning or to avoid hazards. - The Times Herald

Yet, as we all know, rules were meant to be broken and at times it does seem as though these lawless truckers follow their own set of rules. While I, personally, can't keep these truckers out of the left lane, Michigan legislation sure can!

According to The Metro Detroit News the Michigan House of Representatives has just approved HB 4522 which is aimed at curbing congestion, easing traffic flow, and overall improving safety on Michigan roads.

If passed by the Michigan Senate and sent to Governor Whitmer's desk this new law would give law enforcement the ability and clearance to actually enforce the rule.

Do you think this new law will actually change anything?

12 Awesome Road/Street Names in Michigan While Michigan's roads typically lack comedic appeal, a keen eye for some of our road and street names might just provoke a chuckle or two. Gallery Credit: Google Street View/Google Maps