Michigan: Can You Legally Be Naked In Your Backyard?

Being naked in your backyard could send you to jail in Michigan, except for this one condition.

We should all be proud of our bodies.�� The human form is a beautiful thing. However, there is a time and place for everything. So, how about flaunting your backyard in your backyard? Can you legally enjoy your Jacuzzi completely naked? Can you lie out to get a tan in your backyard in the buff? How about gardening with no pants? Also, why would you garden naked? Stop it.

The answers to all of these questions are, maybe.

You can be nude in your own backyard in Michigan without facing legal repercussions if you have a reasonable expectation of privacy. It is considered indecent exposure if you walk around in public with no clothing on. If your backyard can be seen by the public, then you are breaking the law.

You could do jail time and/or pay a hefty fine if you are in your backyard butt naked and people can see you according to the Michigan Penal Code Act 328 of 1931

(1) A person shall not knowingly make any open or indecent exposure of his or her person or of the person of another. (2) A person who violates subsection (1) is guilty of a crime, as follows: (a) Except as provided in subdivision (b) or (c), the person is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year, or a fine of not more than $1,000.00, or both.

