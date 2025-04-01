Travelers Beware: This Old Michigan Law Could Result in Jailtime

You might want think again before you take the edge off of a long trip with an alcoholic beverage on a train in Michigan. You could get arrested.

Don't get me wrong. I'm all for the railroad engineers and other railroad employees remaining completely sober during a trip. But I think many people use public transportation like trains so they won't drive drunk.

You'll find the 'DRUNKENNESS ON TRAINS OR INTERURBAN CARS (EXCERPT) Act 68 of 1913' on Michigan.gov,

No person shall while in an offensive state of intoxication enter or be on or remain upon any railway train or interurban car as a passenger.

My first thought was, is this even enforceable? It turns out that if the train conductor decides you're too drunk to be on his or her train, they can arrest you. That misdemeanor charge could lead to up to 90 days in jail and/or a $100 fine, according to Michigan.gov.

Is it Illegal to be drunk on a train in Michigan? Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

The drunkenness on a train law is just the tip of the iceberg, according to Bridge Michigan,

...seducing an unmarried woman or unhitching horses without authority can be traced back to a 1931 law that outlined the state’s penal code, spelling out a host of criminal acts and the prescribed penalties for them.

If I understand the seduction law correctly, I can legally seduce a married woman only. But the single ladies are off limits. Got it.

There was a time when we could just ignore outdated laws like this because, who in their right mind would enforce them? Well, times have changed. Be careful out there.

These Old & Outdated Michigan Laws Can STILL Get You Arrested Bridge Michigan went deep into the archives of Michigan’s penal code to check out some of the oldest and strangest things that you could get busted for, if law enforcement is even wise enough to know, these are still laws to begin with.