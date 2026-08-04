"Great energy and Bronco pride all in one place"!

Get ready to party this fall at one of Kalamazoo's biggest campus events. Fans can catch a free performance from 3OH!3 during Buster's Block Party at Western Michigan University on Saturday, Sept. 26

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Fans Can See 3OH!3 Live Before WMU Takes on Boise State

WMU is taking me straight back to the aughties with this one! Back to a time when "Brangelina" dominated headlines, Twilight had everyone picking sides, Team Edward or Team Jacob, and Four Loko was everywhere.

It was a wild moment in time, and 3OH!3 was definitely part of it.

Best known for their five-times platinum single "Don't Trust Me", the Denver-duo are bringing the party vibes to Kalamazoo before kickoff against Boise State on Saturday, September 26 at Waldo Stadium.

Western Michigan Football after #WMU ’s FREE Fall Tailgate Concert, which is open to the entire community and hosted by WMU Campus Activities Board . Music performance by 3oh!3, great energy and Bronco pride all in one place. -- Western Michigan University via Facebook Come early, stay loud and get ready to cheer onafter’s FREE Fall Tailgate Concert, which is open to the entire community and hosted by. Music performance by 3oh!3, great energy and Bronco pride all in one place. --

While the concert and festivities are free to the public, fans will need to purchase tickets to the football game itself. Ticket prices range from $30-100; click here to purchase tickets and check out WMU's full football schedule.

True story: I once shared a pitcher of beer at Founder's in Grand Rapids with the band 3OH!3 during my radio intern days. I didn't even realize it was the band, at the time! This was May 2013 and I can't find any record of them having played a show in the area during that timeframe. I wonder what they were doing in West Michigan?

Maybe this time we can share a pitcher at Bell's Brewery, fellas?

Movies That Took Place In Michigan But Weren't Filmed Here Michigan has been the setting for many movies over the years, but just because a movie is set here doesn't mean what you're seeing on screen is actually Michigan.

Credit to Visit Detroit Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill