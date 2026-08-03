In response to federal funding losses, Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) has announced the unexpected closures of three health centers in Lansing, Livonia, and Warren.

Reproductive Health Care Access Changes Across Michigan

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The Impact of Michigan's Planned Parenthood Closures

According to PPMI, after losing nearly $4.2 million in funding due to cuts to patient care reimbursements, the decision was made to close three clinic locations to in-person visits effective Thursday, July 30.

To protect our network from ongoing political attacks from Washington, we are consolidating physical resources at regional hubs while expanding our virtual care capabilities to serve patients wherever they are in Michigan. -- Planned Parenthood of Michigan

Planned Parenthood, Warren - Google Maps Planned Parenthood Warren Michigan

Those requiring continued care and services from PPMI are urged to consult with their Virtual Health Center or the PP Direct app as some services may be offered virtually. Other core services may require an in-person visit to nearby regional clinics including Ann Arbor, Ferndale, and Flint.

At Planned Parenthood of Michigan, we remain deeply committed to providing high-quality, compassionate reproductive and sexual health care to patients across our state. -- PPMI

Michigan leaders have responded to the closures by raising concerns about the impact on health care access, particularly for patients who rely on family planning and reproductive health services.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan provided details about the closures, funding challenges, and virtual care options in its full statement here.

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