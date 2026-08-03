Wednesday night looks like the one to watch this week as storms roll in and linger into Thursday before the weekend clears out nicely. How severe will these storms be?

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, August 3rd, 2026, through Sunday, August 9th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82.

Mostly sunny skies. High 82. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 54.

Mostly clear skies. Low 54. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 59.

Mostly clear skies. Low 59. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 80.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 80. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 59.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 59. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies. High 83. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 60.

Partly cloudy. Low 60. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Mostly sunny skies. High 85. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 63.

Mostly clear skies. Low 63. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 87.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 82.

Mostly sunny skies. High 82. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 56.

Mostly clear skies. Low 56. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 60.

Mostly clear skies. Low 60. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies. High 83. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 80.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 80. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 59.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 59. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies. High 83. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 61.

Partly cloudy. Low 61. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Mostly sunny skies. High 85. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 64.

Mostly clear skies. Low 64. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 86.

Read More: Storms Force Allegan to Postpone Pride Celebration

Read More: Storms Force Allegan to Postpone Pride Celebration

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies. High 77. Monday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 58.

Mostly clear skies. Low 58. Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

Mostly sunny skies. High 81. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 63.

Mostly clear skies. Low 63. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High 79.

Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High 79. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 62. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 77.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 61. Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High 77.

Mostly sunny skies. High 77. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 63.

Partly cloudy. Low 63. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 79.

Mostly sunny skies. High 79. Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 66.

Mostly clear skies. Low 66. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 81.

Michigan Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Still In Business Guy Fieri and his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have been around for more than 55 seasons. These are joints in Michigan he's been to that are still around today.

Credit: Food Network Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill