The building at 6225 D Ave. W. in Alamo Township has seen its share of change.

After surviving a 2018 fire, welcoming the opening of Dave's BAR in 2022, and seeing the retirement of the Club Car Grille's longtime owners in 2024, another chapter is coming to an end as Dave's BAR has announced its final last call.

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Dave's BAR Thanks Loyal Customers Before Final Last Call on Aug. 22

As inflation continues to squeeze Americans' budgets and labor and supply chain challenges persist, while it's sad to admit, I've been bracing for a wave of small business closures. And unfortunately, I think that wave is finally starting to crest.

While families have become more conscious of their spending, local businesses have been forced to raise prices to keep up with rising costs. It's a lose-lose situation for everyone.

In just the last several months, we've seen beloved Portage restaurant Joy Fong close its doors, MI Grounds Eatery & Play Cafe in Plainwell announce its upcoming closure, and a wave of brewery closures sweep across the state. This does not bode well for small businesses in Michigan!

As I was scrolling across my Facebook feed I saw the dreaded but all too familiar opening line: "Some posts are easy to write. This isn’t one of them..." According to their Facebook page, Dave's BAR is set to be sold at a public auction on September 1, 2026.

It’s impossible to sum up the last five years in just a few paragraphs, but what we’ll remember most is all of you. You made this place what it is, and for that, we’ll always be grateful...Stop in for one more basket of wings, one more round of drinks, one more karaoke song, one more night of live music, and one more evening spent with friends. -- Dave's BAR via Facebook

"Mr. & Mrs. Dave" say the final last call will take place on Saturday, August 22. Find more details here.

20 West Michigan Businesses That Are Over 100 Years Old Keeping something running for a week can feel exhausting, let alone 100 years. But these businesses around West Michigan have kept the lights on for more than a century.

Provided by Michigan Retailers Association. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill