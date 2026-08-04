Someone in Calhoun County is about to get a lot of well-deserved recognition, and it starts with one nomination from you.

We all want to make sure we walk out of a tattoo shop with no regerts. I mean, no regrets. 😬 From their customer service to their unique skill sets, finding the right tattoo artist is massively important.

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A couple of weeks ago, we asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite tattoo artists in Kalamazoo. There's no way we're going to leave out the talented tattoo artists in Battle Creek, Marshall, and surrounding towns. So now, we're asking for you to nominate your favorite tattoo artists in Calhoun County, Michigan.

Your Favorite Tattoo Artist in Calhoun County Poll Rules

Nominations Period: Tuesday, August 4th - Tuesday, August 11th, 2026.

Tuesday, August 4th - Tuesday, August 11th, 2026.

Nomination count: Only one nomination per tattoo artist is necessary, as nominations do not count as votes.

Only one nomination per tattoo artist is necessary, as nominations do not count as votes.

Voting Period : Voting will run from Tuesday, August 11th, through 5 AM on Wednesday, August 19th, 2026.

: Voting will run from Tuesday, August 11th, through 5 AM on Wednesday, August 19th, 2026.

Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.

One vote per person/per day.

Coverage Area: For this poll, we are accepting nominations only for tattoo artists who operate in Calhoun County, Michigan.

So, who is Calhoun County's best tattoo artist? Submit your nomination for the 2026 poll and return during the voting period to support your favorite.

Nominate your favorite tattoo artist in Calhoun County for 2026.

(Tap here if you don't see the nomination form below.)

Read More: Kalamazoo Voted And These Are The Five Favorite Tattoo Artists For 2026

Read More: Kalamazoo Voted And These Are The Five Favorite Tattoo Artists For 2026

The Top 21 Most Intriguing Michigan Tattoo Shop Names Not recommended, but if you're going to pick your tattoo based on the name of the shop, here are 21 of the most creative ink purveyor names in Michigan. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow