Calhoun County Is Picking Its Favorite Tattoo Artist And Nominations Are Open Now
Someone in Calhoun County is about to get a lot of well-deserved recognition, and it starts with one nomination from you.
We all want to make sure we walk out of a tattoo shop with no regerts. I mean, no regrets. 😬 From their customer service to their unique skill sets, finding the right tattoo artist is massively important.
A couple of weeks ago, we asked you to nominate and then vote for your favorite tattoo artists in Kalamazoo. There's no way we're going to leave out the talented tattoo artists in Battle Creek, Marshall, and surrounding towns. So now, we're asking for you to nominate your favorite tattoo artists in Calhoun County, Michigan.
Your Favorite Tattoo Artist in Calhoun County Poll Rules
- Nominations Period: Tuesday, August 4th - Tuesday, August 11th, 2026.
- Nomination count: Only one nomination per tattoo artist is necessary, as nominations do not count as votes.
- Voting Period: Voting will run from Tuesday, August 11th, through 5 AM on Wednesday, August 19th, 2026.
- Voting Frequency: One vote per person/per day.
- Coverage Area: For this poll, we are accepting nominations only for tattoo artists who operate in Calhoun County, Michigan.
So, who is Calhoun County's best tattoo artist? Submit your nomination for the 2026 poll and return during the voting period to support your favorite.
Nominate your favorite tattoo artist in Calhoun County for 2026.
(Tap here if you don't see the nomination form below.)
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