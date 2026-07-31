Named after former City Alderman and Mayor Cornelius Verburg, Kalamazoo's newest kayak launch is now open at Verburg Park, making paddling more accessible for everyone.

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Verburg Park Opens New Kayak Launch and Playground

Whether you prefer to canoe, tube, or, my personal favorite, kayak, Michigan is home to countless rivers and lakes, including some great lakes, where you can enjoy everything from a peaceful paddle to an unforgettable adventure on the water!

They don't call us a "Water-Winter Wonderland" for nothing!

Over the summer the City of Kalamazoo has been making some fresh new improvements to Verburg Park downtown, which include a new playground, pavilion, and a new accessible boat launch for kayakers and canoeists.

The new launch provides easier access to the park's lagoon...It also includes an accessible transfer system designed to help people with mobility disabilities get in and out of their watercraft more easily, making the water more accessible to more members of our community. -- City of Kalamazoo via Facebook

The new kayak launch is located next to a kayak rental kiosk, which has all the essentials for an afternoon spent paddling around the lagoon. While the City adds that work on the new bicycle pump track and other improvements are still underway, the new playground is officially complete and open!

Credit: The City of Kalamazoo, Michigan via Facebook Verburg Park Kalamazoo Kayak Launch

I've seen similar kayak launches installed in Coldwater and I've tried the one down at Hanson Park in my hometown of Allegan-- it couldn't be easier!

Kayakers can launch with minimal effort thanks to built-in rollers and guide rails, which make getting on and off the water simple. The launch also features an adaptive transfer bench allowing users with mobility disabilities to move more easily from a wheelchair into a kayak for a safer, more accessible paddling experience.

Check out more photos of the new kayak launch at Verburg Park here.

Here Are 6 Inclusive Playgrounds Located in SW Michigan These playgrounds located throughout Southwest Michigan are fun for all ages and abilities. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon