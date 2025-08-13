As the leaves start to turn, Michigan's weather keeps everyone guessing. Are we in for an extended summer or an early winter chill this year?

On the calendar, Fall runs from September 22nd through December 21st. However, it feels like we are still experiencing Summer heat in the beginning of October and Winter cold in the beginning of December.

Before we dig into the Farmer's Almanac prediction for this Fall in Michigan, let's take a look at historical data from the National Weather Service.

Average Fall Temperatures in Michigan

Kalamazoo

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

September - Average High: 75°, Average Low: 53°

October - Average High: 62°, Average Low: 42°

November - Average High: 49°, Average Low: 33°

December - Average High: 37°, Average Low: 22°

Detroit

Photo by Delfina Iacub on Unsplash

September - Average High: 73°, Average Low: 57°

October - Average High: 60°, Average Low: 45°

November - Average High: 47°, Average Low: 36°

December - Average High: 35°, Average Low: 23°

Traverse City

Photo by Nick Perez on Unsplash

September - Average High: 72°, Average Low: 52°

October - Average High: 57°, Average Low: 41°

November - Average High: 45°, Average Low: 31°

December - Average High: 34°, Average Low: 23°

Houghton

Photo by Stella He on Unsplash

September - Average High: 67°, Average Low: 49°

October - Average High: 53°, Average Low: 38°

November - Average High: 39°, Average Low: 28°

December - Average High: 28°, Average Low: 17°

Weather data above courtesy of NOAA.

A beautiful, mild start to Autumn may be deceiving, as cold weather and snow might sneak up on us earlier than usual, according to the Farmers' Almanac.

The Northeast and Great Lakes regions begin to flirt with early snow, especially in higher elevations, while the Southeast enjoys a stretch of pleasant weather—perfect for fall festivals and Halloween preparations. However, don’t be fooled by the calm!

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

The Great Lakes region could experience cooler temperatures in November, resulting in a nasty wintry mix of freezing rain and snow as we approach one of the biggest driving holidays of the year.

You can get more specific predictions from the Farmers' Almanac if you have a membership. It seems like magic, but their predictions are remarkably accurate every year, thanks to the vast amount of scientific data they utilize, along with historical data.

