Reports claim Michigan's official state botanist has identified a dangerous and invasive vine right here in our own backyard.

Experts claim you shouldn't pull this vine as it will only grow back-- and vigorously.

What to know about the newest threat to Michigan's ecosystem:

I was recently "Up North" in Pentwater, Michigan and was pleasantly surprised to see so many monarch butterflies! I wasn't expecting to encounter them during my visit but eventually, I lost count of how many monarchs I saw because it was just so many!

I know the annual monarch migration includes stops in northern Michigan but considering all the modern threats to these beautiful butterflies including pesticides, climate change, and loss of habitat, it was reassuring to witness so many of these creatures in their natural habitat.

Imagine my shock upon hearing the news that a highly invasive species of plant has been found in neighborhoods in Kalamazoo, Michigan which has the potential to sink the monarch population!

Also called "Black Dog Strangling Vine" according to a post from local botanist page Dropseed Native Gardens & Ecological Restoration neighborhoods in the Oakland area have been identified as a hotspot for this new vine,

I just went for a walk on Oakland Drive with our state’s official botanist...Tyler thinks the epicenter of the outbreak is at a yard slightly north of Chevy Chase on the west side of Oakland Drive. And then from there, it pops up in pretty much every other yard all the way to [Spruce Street] where I’ve identified it in the yard across the street from me.

As this invasive vine has pods similar to milkweed, monarchs may get confused and lay their eggs on the plant which could cause monarch populations to "sink".

Michigan wildlife experts say late summer is the best time to identify this plant as its the time when the leaves turn golden and seedpods begin to appear. For more information on what to do if you encounter this vine in your yard, click here.

