Exciting winter fun returns to Echo Valley for the 2025-26 season. This year it's especially exciting as the beloved sledding and tobogganing spot is opening under new ownership.

It looks like new owners Hank and Sarah Avink, along with their gracious volunteers, have been hard at work completing renovations and new installations, updating the space while preserving the 95-year-old charm that keeps families coming back year after year!

Get our free mobile app

What can we expect to see this season?

A beloved sledding spot for over nine decades, taking a thrilling ride down the toboggan runs at Echo Valley is a rite of passage for any Kalamazooian. The winter park, which promises "mile-a-minute thrills" and "exhilarating fun", is located outside Kalamazoo in Comstock Township at 8495 East H Ave.

Echo Valley Kalamazoo Google Maps Echo Valley - Google Maps/Canva loading...

In case you missed the memo, we first learned Echo Valley was under new ownership when Hank and Sarah shared their big news in October, writing on social media,

As the newest stewards of this historical spot, we are excited to refresh and build upon the nostalgia, while keeping some of the traditions intact that have been enjoyed for generations. We would like to thank Melody Stirk for entrusting us to continue the legacy of Echo Valley, and we are excited to share this new season with our friends, family, and the greater community.

We've watched the official Echo Valley Facebook page as crews and volunteers have demolished and framed, hung ceiling, and dug a new septic line. Now, we finally have the season opening date, according to Kalamazoo's WWMT:

Friday, December 19!

Check the official Echo Valley website for updates as they arise. You'll also find gift cards and season passes for families and students available for purchase online. We can't wait to check out the fresh updates to our historic sledding spot. Catch you on the hill!

Enjoy Winter Fun at These 3 West Michigan Outdoor Ice Rinks Michigan is a " Water-Winter Wonderland ". What better way to enjoy a beautiful snowy day than with friends, fire pits, and cocoa at your favorite ice skating rink? Discover these three outdoor skating rinks located in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon