We can't wait to see what the upcoming winter season has in store for one of Kalamazoo's go-to winter family fun destination.

We got some surprising news over the weekend as one of Kalamazoo best-known sledding spots is now under new ownership.

I had no idea that it was even for sale, but seeing as it's been around for nearly 95 years it's probably time for the next generation to breathe new life into the establishment so it can be enjoyed for 95 more years!

Here's what's happening at Echo Valley in Kalamazoo:

In case you missed it the big news dropped on Friday, October 10, 2025 when new owners Hank and Sarah Avink shared the following on social media posting:

Surprise! We bought Echo Valley today!...For 90ish years, Echo Valley has been bringing the winter thrills and fun to the greater southwest Michigan area and more. As the newest stewards of this historical spot, we are excited to refresh and build upon the nostalgia, while keeping some of the traditions intact that have been enjoyed for generations. We would like to thank Melody Stirk for entrusting us to continue the legacy of Echo Valley, and we are excited to share this new season with our friends, family, and the greater community.

The winter sports park is known for its toboggan and tubing runs full of "mile-a-minute thrills" and "exhilarating fun" located outside Kalamazoo in Comstock Township.

As the 2025 winter season approaches keep your eyes on Echo Valley's social media pages as well as their website so you can be one of the first down the hill!

