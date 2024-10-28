Michigan was recently added to the list of states affected by a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's restaurants. Michigan residents are now warned that they may have eaten at other fast-food chains impacted by the outbreak.

Deadly E. coli Outbreak Affects More Fast-Food Chains In Michigan

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Michigan was recently added to the list of states where people have been sickened by an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burger. 75 illnesses including one death have been linked to the outbreak.

Investigators are working to confirm which ingredient in these hamburgers made people sick and if it went to other restaurants or stores. However several fast-food chains are now working to keep the problem from growing.

According to the CDC Taylor Farms, the supplier of slivered onions for affected McDonald's locations, initiated a recall of onions. The CDC says slivered onions and fresh beef patties are being investigated as the source of E. coli. In addition to McDonald’s, other fast-food brands that could be affected by the recall include Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and Burger King. According to Real Simple, these fast-food chains are already taking preventative measures by removing onions from some of these locations.

Most people infected with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria and most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days. Anyone with questions about cases in Michigan should call that state’s health department.

