With all the locally owned businesses that are closing it's encouraging to see this location still thriving!

One of Michigan's last remaining drive-in movie theaters has announced plans to reopen just weeks after they shared they would be closing permanently. Here's what we know so far:

It's no secret businesses big and small are all suffering right now. If mega-corporations like Macy's, Walgreens, and Flagstar Bank are struggling to keep the lights on how will niche and nostalgic businesses across Michigan fare?

March 2025: One of Michigan's Last Remaining Drive-Ins Just Sold

On April 18, 2025 original owners of the Memory Lane Drive-In Todd Williams and Donald Collins shared the sad news on Facebook,

We sincerely regret to inform everyone that the decision has been made to permanently close Memory Lane Drive-In. In the last 4 years 35% of the remaining drive-ins in the United States have closed their doors forever citing a combination of multiple reasons including but not limited to poor attendance, streaming, and lack of concessions support...Memory Lane has suffered the same fate for the same reasons.

We thought that was a wrap on the local Monroe, Michigan movie theater until the Memory Lane Facebook page was again updated to read "Opening soon" on May 7. I guess a lot can happen in 3 weeks!

What's Going On At The Drive-In?

According to Detroit's WXYZ the original owners worked with local couple Kevin and Sue Christy who will now take over management of the drive-in. Said Kevin,

Literally, the first time I operated a drive-in was April of 1975 and I've been in them ever since...Monroe really didn't realize what it had until it was going.

The drive-in celebrated their grand re-opening on Memorial Day weekend and shared what patrons can expect this season such as $7 movie tickets for ages 11+ and only $4 for kids 10 and under. Thursdays and Sundays will be single features while Friday and Saturday remain the standard double feature.

A big change at the drive-in this season is the outside food policy. Guests were previously allowed to bring their own snacks and as we already know, this helped contribute to the demise of Memory Lane. Guests who wish to bring in their own food and snacks will now be subject to a $20 charge to do so. More details and showtimes for Memory Lane can be found here.

