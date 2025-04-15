8 Flagstar Banks Closing in Michigan and Indiana

8 Flagstar Banks Closing in Michigan and Indiana

Canva

Flagstar revealed 8 locations in Michigan and Indiana that are closing forever.

Customer behavior is part of the big change at Flagstar.  People are using online banking and automated tellers now more than ever.  That, in combination with an 845 million dollar loss in 2024, led to laying off many employees and closing dozens of branches this year, according to TheStreet.com.

Flagstar Bank has scheduled the closing of 60 of its branches in the United States in 2025.  They just released the locations of 28 branches that are now officially closed or are about to shut their doors forever.  There are 6 Michigan and 2 Indiana locations on that list.

6 Flagstar Banks Closing in Michigan

Allen Park, Michigan

Google Street View
loading...

Address: 3233 Fairlane Drive

East Lansing, Michigan

Google Street View
loading...
WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Address: 1400 East Lake Lansing Road

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Google Street View
loading...

Address: 3205 28th Street Southeast

Jackson, Michigan

Google Street View
loading...

Address: 704 South Brown Street 4

Marquette, Michigan

Google Street View
loading...

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Avenue

White Lake, Michigan

Google Street View
loading...

Address: 6490 Highland Road

2 Flagstar Banks Closing in Indiana

Auburn, Indiana

Google Street View
loading...

Address: 200 South Van Buren Street

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Google Street View
loading...

Address: 5525 St. Joe Rd.

These bank closings follow a very rough 2023 and 2024 for banks like PNC, Huntington, US Bank, Bank of America, First National Bank, Capitol One, and more. Tap here for more info.

Flagstar is planning on closing 32 more branches in 2025 and will likely reveal those locations soon.

READ MORE: Shop Smart: 5 Cheapest Grocery Stores in Michigan

Restaurants in Grand Rapids That Have Closed Recently

It's been a tough couple of months for many staple restaurants around Grand Rapids. These community favorites have announced that their doors will be closing.

Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill

Filed Under: Allen Park, Auburn, East Lansing, Fort Wayne, grand rapids, Indiana, Jackson, Marquette, Michigan, White Lake
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, News

More From WKFR