8 Flagstar Banks Closing in Michigan and Indiana

Flagstar revealed 8 locations in Michigan and Indiana that are closing forever.

Customer behavior is part of the big change at Flagstar. People are using online banking and automated tellers now more than ever. That, in combination with an 845 million dollar loss in 2024, led to laying off many employees and closing dozens of branches this year, according to TheStreet.com.

Flagstar Bank has scheduled the closing of 60 of its branches in the United States in 2025. They just released the locations of 28 branches that are now officially closed or are about to shut their doors forever. There are 6 Michigan and 2 Indiana locations on that list.

6 Flagstar Banks Closing in Michigan

Allen Park, Michigan

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 3233 Fairlane Drive

East Lansing, Michigan

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 1400 East Lake Lansing Road

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 3205 28th Street Southeast

Jackson, Michigan

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 704 South Brown Street 4

Marquette, Michigan

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Avenue

White Lake, Michigan

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 6490 Highland Road

2 Flagstar Banks Closing in Indiana

Auburn, Indiana

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 200 South Van Buren Street

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Flagstar bank, closing soon.

Address: 5525 St. Joe Rd.

These bank closings follow a very rough 2023 and 2024 for banks like PNC, Huntington, US Bank, Bank of America, First National Bank, Capitol One, and more. Tap here for more info.

Flagstar is planning on closing 32 more branches in 2025 and will likely reveal those locations soon.