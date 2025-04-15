8 Flagstar Banks Closing in Michigan and Indiana
Flagstar revealed 8 locations in Michigan and Indiana that are closing forever.
Customer behavior is part of the big change at Flagstar. People are using online banking and automated tellers now more than ever. That, in combination with an 845 million dollar loss in 2024, led to laying off many employees and closing dozens of branches this year, according to TheStreet.com.
Flagstar Bank has scheduled the closing of 60 of its branches in the United States in 2025. They just released the locations of 28 branches that are now officially closed or are about to shut their doors forever. There are 6 Michigan and 2 Indiana locations on that list.
6 Flagstar Banks Closing in Michigan
Allen Park, Michigan
Address: 3233 Fairlane Drive
East Lansing, Michigan
Address: 1400 East Lake Lansing Road
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Address: 3205 28th Street Southeast
Jackson, Michigan
Address: 704 South Brown Street 4
Marquette, Michigan
Address: 1401 Presque Isle Avenue
White Lake, Michigan
Address: 6490 Highland Road
2 Flagstar Banks Closing in Indiana
Auburn, Indiana
Address: 200 South Van Buren Street
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Address: 5525 St. Joe Rd.
These bank closings follow a very rough 2023 and 2024 for banks like PNC, Huntington, US Bank, Bank of America, First National Bank, Capitol One, and more. Tap here for more info.
Flagstar is planning on closing 32 more branches in 2025 and will likely reveal those locations soon.
