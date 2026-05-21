Camping season has officially kicked off in Michigan, and many residents are ready to enjoy the outdoors this summer. However, before campers load up and head out, officials warn there's one item to leave behind.

Michigan Officials Issue Warning For Campers Over Invasive Pests

Many state campgrounds have been undergoing major upgrades as officials work to modernize facilities and improve parks across the state. With camping and outdoor recreation surging in popularity—reaching occupancy rates of over 90% on holiday weekends- officials are also warning campers about a growing issue that could impact forests and campgrounds statewide.

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The Michigan Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and Natural Resources (DNR) are pushing the message this summer to "Leave unused firewood behind," the press release states. "Do not take it home or to another campsite."

Invasive pests and diseases can hitchhike in untreated firewood, spreading easily from one location to another. When forests are weakened, the consequences can stretch far beyond campgrounds. Invasive pests can wipe out native trees and plants, harm wildlife habitat, and warrant quarantines that affect communities and businesses.

MDARD and DNR recommend the following tried-and-true solutions to avoid transporting hidden pests and help keep Michigan's forests safe:

Buy certified, heat-treated firewood, which is safe to transport long distances because it has been treated to eliminate invasive pests.

Collect or purchase firewood at your destination. Firewood should never be moved more than 10 miles from where it was originally cut, unless it has been heat-treated.

Leave unused firewood behind. Do not take it home or to another campsite.

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