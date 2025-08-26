Many Michigan residents keep snacks on hand for a quick bite in between meals. However, residents are urged to check their cupboards for a popular snack item that has been recalled in Michigan, which could contain mold.

Popular Snack Recalled From Michigan Stores Could Contain Mold

According to a recent withdrawal notice, several snacks have been recalled in Michigan and stores nationwide due to a mechanical issue in the manufacturing process that may have created "conditions that could support the development of mold in the product before the expiration date." The recall affects the following products:

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company of Hostess, issued the recall for select lots of the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve, the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong, and the Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack, according to SpartanNash, a food distributor and grocery store operator. It wasn't clear which retail stores the impacted products were shipped to. Michigan customers are urged to check for the following:

2-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve with UPC 8-88109-01002

10-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong with UPC 8-88109-11061

16-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack with UPC 8-88109-11092

All recalled Hostess Ding Dong products have the best-by dates of August 30, 2025, August 31, 2025, September 1, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 3, 2025.

Customers should not consume the products and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or replacement. If you have any questions, you can contact Hostess at 1-800-483-7253.

