Michigan Kia Driver’s Cars May Be Falling Apart

One of the biggest purchases that we will make in our lives as humans is our vehicles. Some of us are lucky enough to own multiple vehicles in our lifetime or even at once but most people have a dream car and only so many of us reach that goal. Either way, cars are too expensive for anything to happen to them.

You would think that with how expensive cars can be to not only purchase but also to manufacture, ship, and maintenance that they would always be in top notch shape. Although that's how things should be, we have to be honest with ourselves and remember that we're all human and there will be errors from time to time.

One of the many checks and balances for those errors are product recalls, which gives a company the opportunity to pull products from the shelves/have them returned by consumers to either rectify the issue or provide a complete refund. Recalls aren't here just to keep us safe but also allow companies to take responsibility for their shortcomings.

Do You Own A Kia From 2023-2025?

Kia is the most recent automaker to announce a recall in Michigan and the rest of the United States. Kia recalls over 300,000 vehicles because parts of the exterior trim have been coming lose and falling off the car. MLive reports:

The larger recall impacts 201,149 Telluride vehicles from model years 2023-2025 due to door belt molding trim that can progressively delaminate and detach. The second recall affects 100,063 K5 vehicles from the same model years for loose rear window trim.

Kia owners of these listed vehicles from the time range will be notified by the Korean automaker of the recall and how dealerships will inspect and repair the parts by September 26th.