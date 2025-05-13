We've lost two pizzerias in the span of four days. First Pizza Katerina and now this:

Known for putting Detroit-style pizza on the map this iconic Michigan pizza chain just announced they're abruptly closing their doors for good after close of business on May 13, 2025.

The hits just keep comin'!

A trend we're unfortunately going to need to get used to in 2025. As big box retailers begin closing stores nationwide we've also seen local establishments shutter for good. So far in 2025 the Kalamazoo, Michigan area has lost:

And that's just to name a few! Should we be concerned that now pizza chains are struggling too? I thought pizza was recession-proof! According to WWMT's Kirk Mason that does not appear to be the case. Mason broke the news on social media on Tuesday (May 13) sharing,

Buddy’s Pizza in Portage is closing, the regional manager tells us they will close for good at 9pm tonight.

Home of Detroit-Style Pizza

Buddy's is a legend when it comes to pizza. The home of Detroit's signature pizza style writes,

in 1946 Gus Guerra and team made their first square-shaped pizza. Baked in forged-steel pans borrowed from local automotive plants, they were able to produce a very light and crispy crust which is now known as Detroit-Style Pizza. This was the first known square pizza in the U.S. and now, more than 78 years later, the pizza style has become a national favorite.

Now, this isn't goodbye forever as Buddy's has a nearby location in Grand Rapids and can also be found in the frozen food section of Michigan grocers like Meijer but this definitely hit us where it hurts: the heart and the stomach.

