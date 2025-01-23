Well, that didn't last very long.

After not even a full year in business a popular Michigan taco restaurant and tequila bar has quietly closed their doors. However, it doesn't appear as if it's goodbye forever. Here's what we know so far:

Of course my stomach is already growling at just the thought of tacos! And now, unfortunately, I can't have any as one of Michigan's newest and trendiest taco and tequila bars just up and left the downtown dining scene.

According to MLive Barrio tacos, tequila, and whiskey bar opened in downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan on January 31, 2024. Here we are nearly a year later and their doors are already closed. What went wrong? We thought tacos and tequila were a winning combination!

The Barrio website states their Kalamazoo location is now closed and the franchise is headed to South Haven, Michigan at 248 Broadway St.. I'm not sure if this has anything to do with local franchise owners Jake Hawley being ordered to pay $823,326 in back wages for Barrio employees in Grand Rapids, Traverse City, and Lansing or not-- but it can't be good.

For as much time and effort it took crafting a signature, trendy atmosphere at 215 E. Michigan Ave. with stunning and vibrant murals I'm shocked the business would just up and leave without warning. MLive reports the total investment for the development of the space, including building purchase price, is about $4.2 million; and now it's just going to sit there empty?

I never even made it down there, but I barely even had a chance to! Then again, street parking in chaotic enough in downtown Kalamazoo and there was never a good time to brave the traffic, construction, and bike lanes. Ok, maybe I don't blame Barrio after all.

