Detroit’s Chic Urban Beach Returns For More Summer Fun

Sit back, relax, and put your toes in the sand.

In Pure Michigan you truly can have it all! Dubbed an "urban oasis" this beach in downtown Detroit is now open for the summer 2024 season. Check it out!

Get our free mobile app

When I first moved away from Michigan in 2014 one of my biggest regrets was not having spent enough time in the neighboring big cities of Chicago and Detroit, especially.

I mean, Detroit is only a few hours drive away and Chicago isn't much further! Depending on where you're departing from, of course.

Samsung at Lollapalooza 2016 - Day 3 Lollapalooza, Chicago - Getty Images for Samsung loading...

Thankfully upon my return nearly 3 years ago I've been making up for lost time having been to "The D" several times since including attending my first concert at the Detroit Masonic Temple, enjoying an afternoon at The Schvitz, and finally crossing The Motown Museum off my list.

The Beach Detroit Campus Martius MLive via YouTube loading...

Now we've all got something new to add to our must-see in Michigan lists: The Beach at Campus Martius.

According to the Project for Public Spaces the beach first took shape over a decade ago,

In 2013, Southwest Airlines Heart of the Community Program and Project for Public Spaces brought a taste of the northern Michigan beaches to an underused lawn in the center of downtown Detroit’s Campus Martius Park...Project for Public Spaces transformed Campus Martius Park into a seasonal beach that includes a curved deck with colorful seating, a Beach Bar and Grille, and a large sand-filled area with lounge chairs, umbrellas, and an extra-long shared table.

Today there are 400,000 pounds of sand in downtown Detroit as "The Beach" is one again back and making waves.

The Beach Detroit Campus Martius MLive via YouTube loading...

Last season MLive took a guided tour through the urban oasis which includes frozen cocktails and munchies at Brisa Bar, entertainment space for live music and events, lounge chairs, and plenty of sand for a sandcastle!

The beach is open to the public May through October; the Brisa Bar is open 7 days as week starting at 11:00 a.m.

The Ultimate Michigan Glamping Guide: 10 Places You're Just Going to Love Ahhh, the great outdoors. Who doesn't love it? Well, let's just say some of us, but that doesn't mean we don't love getting in touch with nature. Welcome to the world of Glamping. It's camping with just a little more finesse to make spending the night outside a little more tolerable and fun. Michigan has some great Airbnbs designed just for those looking to take traditional camping to a little more civilized level. Gallery Credit: AIRBNB/Facebook/ VRBO