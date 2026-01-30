Denny’s In Kalamazoo Abruptly Closes After Decades Of Service

For as long as I can remember, Denny's has sat at the top of the hill at the Intersection of Cork St and Sprinkle Rd. Denny's even survived the nightmare that was a multi-year construction project where they implemented two roundabouts to help with traffic control coming on and off of I-94. I even remember my mom telling me stories of how she would end up at Denny's after a long night of partying.

I even found myself scarfing down early morning/late night grub at Denny's like it was a northern Waffle House. One of the greatest things about Denny's is that it was a 24-hour diner that serves breakfast food all day. As a breakfast lover, this was a blessing to have, especially because they returned to their 24-hour model after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Kalamazoo, Denny's was able to provide a late night/early morning option for many people who may have needed it in so many different fashions. There are only a handful of restaurants open after midnight and even fewer that are open for 24 hours. In fact, I think Denny's was the only 24-hour restaurant left in the area. Now, they have closed their doors for good without any prior notice to the public.

When Was The Last Time You Ate At Denny's?

Several posts on Facebook indicated that the Denny's location in Kalamazoo had closed for good. As you can imagine, many people were stunned because there was no knowledge of them closing or the restaurant struggling to turn over profits. The family that franchised the location was able to keep it open for decades but are now no longer able to maintain operations.

The comments were filled with people who couldn't believe the news because they were just eating there. Others were shocked because they remember talking to the franchise owners and the long standing the history the family has there. There isn't an official release online just yet, but the Facebook post below just about solidify it.