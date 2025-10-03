The end of the summer season in Michigan marks the onset of falling temperatures and shorter nights, as the sun begins to set earlier. And that means Michigan residents can prepare for daylight saving time to end soon.

When Does Michigan 'Fall Back' For Daylight Saving Time 2025?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, states can choose whether or not to observe Daylight Saving Time (DST). Most states in the U.S., including Michigan, continue to observe DST to make better use of daylight during the longer days of the year. So, when do we officially turn our clocks back an hour in the Great Lakes state?

“Spring forward, fall back” is a helpful way to remember to set your clock forward or back an hour. Set it forward one hour in the spring when DST starts (= lose 1 hour), and back one hour when DST ends in the fall (= regain 1 hour).

Daylight Saving Time 2025 ends on the first Sunday in November. We “fall back” one hour and return to Standard Time on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 2 a.m. (2 a.m. on this date becomes 1 a.m.)

According to the Farmer's Almanac, there are pros and cons to continuing to observe Daylight Saving Time in the Great Lakes State:

The return of Standard Time means the sun will rise a little earlier (at least according to our clocks) so if you’re an early riser, you’ll enjoy the rays as you have your breakfast. And you’ll “gain” one extra hour of sleep. The bad news? It will be dark by the time most of us get out of work.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only states that don't observe Daylight Saving Time.

