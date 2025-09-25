When Is The Appropriate Time To Hang Halloween Decoartions In Michigan?

The holidays are always a special time as most of them signify a chance for family and friends to get together to love on each other, enjoy quality time, and a great meal in celebration of the day. Other holidays are more about significant days in our country's history but many of the holidays have decorations associated with them and many people love hanging their decorations to get into the holiday spirit.

I like many of the holidays just as much as everyone else, but I've never been the decorating type. I might do a small Christmas tree but that is literally it. I don't knock anyone who does go above and beyond, the kids love it and I'm all for doing things that will give the little one's memories. Although, with that being said, I believe many people are getting into the holiday spirits a little too early.

The next major holiday is Halloween and as you can expect many people are already getting excited about their costumes and planning their trick or treating routes and the parties they'll be going to. Right alongside them are the people that have already started to put up their ghost, jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, and other Halloween decorations.

When Do You Decorate For Halloween?

It's only the THIRD WEEK OF SEPTEMBER!! There's no way we should be seeing any Halloween Decorations until at LEAST the first day of October. It seems like every year someone decides to start the decorating, music, movies, and other Halloween vibes earlier and earlier. It's taking away from the end of summer vibe and the beginning of football season.

While I understand the enthusiasm for the holiday and we want all of the kids to have a great time, let's not get them thinking that it's okay to decorate extremely early for Halloween. Instead, let's wait until the beginning of October before we think about putting out anything Halloween related, it would be greatly appreciated.