Michigan's longest covered bridge is scheduled to see major repairs and maintenance work later this year. Located in Centreville, Michigan, the Langley covered bridge is one of only three existing covered bridges in the state that motorists can actually drive across.

At nearly 146 years old it's no surprise the bridge needs some updating. But what does this mean for those of us who use the bridge on our daily commutes? Here's what you can expect:

According to the Sturgis Journal, the historic Langley covered bridge in St. Joseph County is crossed by nearly 2,000 vehicles per day. The bridge, built in 1877, was named for Thomas Langley who was the first actual settler of Centreville.

Not only is the bridge a primary road for the village, but it's a stunning and historic landmark. Eric Shafer, board chairman of the St. Joseph County Road Commission, tells the Sturgis Journal,

The covered bridge is an icon in the county … the road commission vehicles have it as their logo on our trucks...It really means something to people.

Indeed it does! So what will maintenance on the historic bridge include?

Project Details:

The $3.2 million project will include replacing the steel underneath the bridge, replacing the deck of the bridge with new wood, re-painting the exterior, and replacing the concrete abutments at both ends of the bridge.

How Long Will it Take?

The comprehensive maintenance is scheduled to take place sometime within the year. While there's no official start date in place yet, the road commission is optimistic the work will be completed before the end of the year.

One thing working against the crew will be state regulations on when they can and can't be in the water. Engineer Garrett Myland says fish spawning and migration, in addition to public boating access, will limit their work timeframes but the work will get done nonetheless.

In the meantime, the posted detour will divert drivers to nearby Angevine Road until the work is completed.

