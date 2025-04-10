Biggest Concerts Coming To Michigan in May 2025

From hard rock to R&B and top 40, Michigan's music venues are buzzing with big stars this May. See who’s performing near you!

Thursday, May 1st

Artist: Bush
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

 

Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

 

Artist: Linkin Park
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 2nd

Artist: Filter
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte

Artist: Marylin Manson
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Iann Dior
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing

Artist: Machine Head with In Flames, Lacuna Coil, and Unearth
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Artist: Great White
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint

Saturday, May 3rd

Artist: Eric Benét with Musiq Soulchild and Joe
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Five for Fighting
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing of Arts
City: Pontiac

Sunday, May 4th

Artist: Iann Dior
Venue: Magic Stick Lounge
City: Detroit

Artist: Marylin Manson
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Friday, May 9th

Artist: Kane Brown
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

 

Artist: Tyrese (Gibson) with Kelly Price and Keke Wyatt
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Rodney Atkins
Venue: Central Wesleyan Church
City: Holland

Artist: Three Dog Night (May 9th and May 10th)
Venue: Island Resort and Casino
City: Harris

Artist: Pop Evil with Devour the Day and Oni
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, May 10th

Artist: Seether
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Kane Brown with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Pop Evil with Devour the Day and Oni
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Artist: Mandy Patinkin
Venue: Miller Auditorium
City: Kalamazoo

Artist: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Sunday, May 11th

Artist: Herb Alpert
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids

Monday, May 12th

Artist: Melvins with Napalm Death, Dark Sky Burial, and Titan to Tachyons
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit

Thursday, May 15th

Artist: Dru Hill
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Artist: Common with Grand Rapids Symphony
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 16th

Artist: Jeffrey Osborne
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Saturday, May 17th

Artist:��J-Kwon
Venue: El Club
City: Detroit

Sunday, May 18th

Artist: Post Malone with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit

Artist: Anthony Hamilton with Robin Thicke and Vivian Green
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: CoCo Jones with Lady London
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Wednesday, May 21st

Artist: Teddy Swims
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Thursday, May 22nd

Artist: Shakira
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Jon B
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Friday, May 23rd

Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Venue: Stix Ludington
City: Ludington

Artist: Ben Folds with Detroit Symphony Orchestra (May 23rd and May 24th)
Venue: Symphony Hall
City: Detroit

Saturday, May 24th

Artist: The Weeknd with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean (May 24th and May 25th)
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit

Artist: Lil Jon with B Legit, E-40, Uncle Luke and more
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: The Beach Boys
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee

Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Sunday, May 25th

Artist: The Beach Boys
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills

Artist: Zac Brown Band
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Wednesday, May 28th

Artist: Primus with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 30th

Artist: Lita Ford with Dee Snider
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo

Artist: The Head and the Heart with Futurebirds and Anna Graves
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

