Biggest Concerts Coming To Michigan in May 2025
From hard rock to R&B and top 40, Michigan's music venues are buzzing with big stars this May. See who’s performing near you!
Biggest Concerts Coming To Michigan in May 2025
Thursday, May 1st
Artist: Bush
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Artist: Linkin Park
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, May 2nd
Artist: Filter
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Artist: Marylin Manson
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Iann Dior
Venue: Grewal Hall at 224
City: Lansing
Artist: Machine Head with In Flames, Lacuna Coil, and Unearth
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Great White
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint
Saturday, May 3rd
Artist: Eric Benét with Musiq Soulchild and Joe
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Five for Fighting
Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing of Arts
City: Pontiac
Sunday, May 4th
Artist: Iann Dior
Venue: Magic Stick Lounge
City: Detroit
Artist: Marylin Manson
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Friday, May 9th
Artist: Kane Brown
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Tyrese (Gibson) with Kelly Price and Keke Wyatt
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Rodney Atkins
Venue: Central Wesleyan Church
City: Holland
Artist: Three Dog Night (May 9th and May 10th)
Venue: Island Resort and Casino
City: Harris
Artist: Pop Evil with Devour the Day and Oni
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, May 10th
Artist: Seether
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Kane Brown with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Pop Evil with Devour the Day and Oni
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Mandy Patinkin
Venue: Miller Auditorium
City: Kalamazoo
Artist: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Sunday, May 11th
Artist: Herb Alpert
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Monday, May 12th
Artist: Melvins with Napalm Death, Dark Sky Burial, and Titan to Tachyons
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Thursday, May 15th
Artist: Dru Hill
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Artist: Common with Grand Rapids Symphony
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, May 16th
Artist: Jeffrey Osborne
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Saturday, May 17th
Artist:��J-Kwon
Venue: El Club
City: Detroit
Sunday, May 18th
Artist: Post Malone with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Artist: Anthony Hamilton with Robin Thicke and Vivian Green
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: CoCo Jones with Lady London
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Wednesday, May 21st
Artist: Teddy Swims
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Thursday, May 22nd
Artist: Shakira
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Jon B
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, May 23rd
Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Venue: Stix Ludington
City: Ludington
Artist: Ben Folds with Detroit Symphony Orchestra (May 23rd and May 24th)
Venue: Symphony Hall
City: Detroit
Saturday, May 24th
Artist: The Weeknd with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean (May 24th and May 25th)
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
MORE INFO: The Weeknd is Coming to Michigan This Year
Artist: Lil Jon with B Legit, E-40, Uncle Luke and more
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: The Beach Boys
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee
Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Sunday, May 25th
Artist: The Beach Boys
Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
City: Rochester Hills
Artist: Zac Brown Band
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Wednesday, May 28th
Artist: Primus with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, May 30th
Artist: Lita Ford with Dee Snider
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo
City: New Buffalo
Artist: The Head and the Heart with Futurebirds and Anna Graves
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit