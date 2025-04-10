From hard rock to R&B and top 40, Michigan's music venues are buzzing with big stars this May. See who’s performing near you!

Biggest Concerts Coming To Michigan in May 2025

Thursday, May 1st

The 2024 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Bush

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmoney

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Linkin Park In Concert in Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Linkin Park

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 2nd

Artist: Filter

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

Marilyn Manson coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Marylin Manson

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Iann Dior is coming to Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Iann Dior

Venue: Grewal Hall at 224

City: Lansing

Machine Head coming to Michigan. Getty Images loading...

Artist: Machine Head with In Flames, Lacuna Coil, and Unearth

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Great White coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Great White

Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM

City: Flint

Saturday, May 3rd

BET Awards Media House - Day 2 Getty Images for BET loading...

Artist: Eric Benét with Musiq Soulchild and Joe

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Five for Fighting coming to Michigan Araya Doheny loading...

Artist: Five for Fighting

Venue: Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing of Arts

City: Pontiac

Sunday, May 4th

Iann Dior is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Iann Dior

Venue: Magic Stick Lounge

City: Detroit

Marilyn Manson coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Marylin Manson

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Friday, May 9th

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash - Show Getty Images loading...

Artist: Kane Brown

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

"1992" Los Angeles Premiere Getty Images for Lionsgate loading...

Artist: Tyrese (Gibson) with Kelly Price and Keke Wyatt

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Rodney Atkins coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Rodney Atkins

Venue: Central Wesleyan Church

City: Holland

Artist: Three Dog Night (May 9th and May 10th)

Venue: Island Resort and Casino

City: Harris

Pop Evil is coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Pop Evil with Devour the Day and Oni

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, May 10th

Seether coming to Michigan Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Artist: Seether

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Kane Brown coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Kane Brown with Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Pop Evil is coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Pop Evil with Devour the Day and Oni

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Mandy Patinkin coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Mandy Patinkin

Venue: Miller Auditorium

City: Kalamazoo

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Sunday, May 11th

Herb Alpert coming to Michigan Michael Kovac loading...

Artist: Herb Alpert

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

Monday, May 12th

Artist: Melvins with Napalm Death, Dark Sky Burial, and Titan to Tachyons

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

Thursday, May 15th

Dru Hill coming to Michigan Getty Images for Blavity Media G loading...

Artist: Dru Hill

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Common with Grand Rapids Symphony

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 16th

Jeffrey Osborne coming to Michigan and Indiana Aaron Davidson loading...

Artist: Jeffrey Osborne

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Saturday, May 17th

J-Kwon coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist:��J-Kwon

Venue: El Club

City: Detroit

Sunday, May 18th

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Artist: Post Malone with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Anthony Hamilton coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Anthony Hamilton with Robin Thicke and Vivian Green

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

CoCo Jones coming to Michigan Getty Images for Vanity Fair loading...

Artist: CoCo Jones with Lady London

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Wednesday, May 21st

Teddy Swims coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Teddy Swims

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Thursday, May 22nd

Shakira coming to Michigan Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Shakira

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Jon B coming to Michigan Getty Images for Overtown Music loading...

Artist: Jon B

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, May 23rd

Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

City: Detroit

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Venue: Stix Ludington

City: Ludington

Ben Folds Visits fuse Studio Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ben Folds with Detroit Symphony Orchestra (May 23rd and May 24th)

Venue: Symphony Hall

City: Detroit

Saturday, May 24th

The Weeknd is coming to Michigan Getty Images for Live Nation loading...

Artist: The Weeknd with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean (May 24th and May 25th)

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

MORE INFO: The Weeknd is Coming to Michigan This Year

Lil Jon coming to Michigan Getty Images for Casamigos loading...

Artist: Lil Jon with B Legit, E-40, Uncle Luke and more

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

The Beach Boys coming to Michigan Getty Images for Disney loading...

Artist: The Beach Boys

Venue: Little River Casino

City: Manistee

Artist: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Sunday, May 25th

Artist: The Beach Boys

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

City: Rochester Hills

Zac Brown Band coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Zac Brown Band

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Wednesday, May 28th

Primus coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Primus with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, May 30th

Lita Ford coming to Michigan Getty Images for NAMM loading...

Artist: Lita Ford with Dee Snider

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo

City: New Buffalo

The Head and the Heart coming to Michigan Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi loading...

Artist: The Head and the Heart with Futurebirds and Anna Graves

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

