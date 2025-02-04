The Weeknd is Coming to Michigan This Year
Following a huge surprise performance at the Grammy Awards show, The Weeknd is coming to Detroit, Michigan in 2025. Here's all of the info you need.
In the last 12 years Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd has racked up 19 top-10 hits, 7 number 1s with over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd is more than a force of nature, he's one of the biggest pop stars in the world.
The Weeknd is kicking off his 2025 world tour in Phoenix on May 9th, then his second show will be in Detroit followed by a Chicago show.
The Weeknd in Michigan in 2025
- Date: Saturday, May 24th, 2025
- Venue: Ford Field
- City: Detroit
- Tickets: Go on Sale on Feb 7th at 10 AM Eastern time.
Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in 2025
The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Stadium Tour
- May 9 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix
- May 24 at Ford Field in Detroit
- May 30 at Soldier Field in Chicago
- Jun 5 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford
- Jun 10 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough
- Jun 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
- Jun 21 at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver
- Jun 25 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
- Jun 26 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles
- Jul 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Jul 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara
- Jul 12 at Lumen Field in Seattle
- Jul 15 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada
- Jul 19 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada
- Jul 24 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada
- Jul 27 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada
- Jul 28 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada
- Jul 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
- Aug 2 at Northwest Stadium in Landover
- Aug 12 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Aug 15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami
- Aug 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
- Aug 24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
- Aug 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
- Aug 30 at NRG Stadium in Houston
- Sep 3 at Alamodome in San Antonio
