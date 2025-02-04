The Weeknd is Coming to Michigan This Year

Following a huge surprise performance at the Grammy Awards show, The Weeknd is coming to Detroit, Michigan in 2025. Here's all of the info you need.

In the last 12 years Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd has racked up 19 top-10 hits, 7 number 1s with over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot 100. The Weeknd is more than a force of nature, he's one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The Weeknd is kicking off his 2025 world tour in Phoenix on May 9th, then his second show will be in Detroit followed by a Chicago show.

The Weeknd in Michigan in 2025

Date: Saturday, May 24th, 2025

Saturday, May 24th, 2025 Venue : Ford Field

: Ford Field City: Detroit

Detroit Tickets: Go on Sale on Feb 7th at 10 AM Eastern time.

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in 2025

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Stadium Tour

May 9 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix

May 24 at Ford Field in Detroit

May 30 at Soldier Field in Chicago

Jun 5 at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford

Jun 10 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough

Jun 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Jun 21 at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver

Jun 25 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Jun 26 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Jul 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Jul 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

Jul 12 at Lumen Field in Seattle

Jul 15 at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada

Jul 19 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada

Jul 24 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Canada

Jul 27 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Jul 28 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada

Jul 30 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Aug 2 at Northwest Stadium in Landover

Aug 12 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Aug 15 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami

Aug 21 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Aug 24 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Aug 27 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Aug 30 at NRG Stadium in Houston

Sep 3 at Alamodome in San Antonio

